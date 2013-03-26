BRIEF-Fitch says Basque government likely to be major beneficiary of extra funding
* Fitch says Basque government likely to be major beneficiary of extra funding
LONDON, March 26 ReNeuron Group PLC : * Receives approvals to commence clinical trial in UK with stem cell therapy
for critical limb ischaemia * Represents the second major disease target after stroke for ReNeuron's lead CTX stem cell line
* Fitch says Basque government likely to be major beneficiary of extra funding
June 1 Shanghai Huili Building Materials Co Ltd * Says Chairman Lin Zhensen resigns due to personal reasons Source text in Chinese: http://bit.ly/2rHz6TS Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)