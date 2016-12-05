Dec 5 Biotechnology company ReNeuron Group Plc
said its experimental stem cell therapy helped some
patients improve motor functions in their arms in a mid-stage
study after being disabled by stroke.
The company said that 15 out of 21 patients that were
treated with the company's CTX cell therapy showed statistically
significant improvement on various scales in the study.
ReNeuron said that the data was encouraging despite the
study failing to meet its main goal, as some of the responses to
the treatment came after the study period of three months.
(Reporting by Vidya L Nathan in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri)