Feb 8 A combination of investment incentives and a dire outlook for clean energy in Europe is moving investors to increasingly look at South and Southeast Asia.

Below are some of the deals and loan commitments in the region's clean energy sector over the last year.

Southeast Asia

- U.S. solar wafer and polysilicon company MEMC Electronic Materials Inc through its solar project development arm, SunEdison, is building 51 solar power projects in Thailand, with U.S. government agency Overseas Private Investment Corp (OPIC) lending $250 million for the project.

- OPIC tripled its funding commitment to $1.1 billion for renewable energy ventures, backing deals in emerging markets including South and Southeast Asia.

- Japan steel trader Sumikin Bussan Corp said its Rojana Power Co joint venture plans to build a 24 megawatt solar power plant in Thailand for about 7 billion yen ($92 million).

- The U.S. Export-Import Bank entered into an agreement with Vietnam Development Bank to lend the nation $1 billion to fund wind power projects.

- Panasonic Corp announced that it will invest $580 million to build a solar cell plant in Malaysia.

- Low Carbon Accelerator Ltd is raising $150 million fund to invest in wind and waste-to-energy projects in Southeast Asia.

South Asia

- In Pakistan, Turkish power utility Zorlu Energy is building a $144 million, 56.4 megawatt wind power project, with Asian Development Bank, World Bank and Pakistan's Habib Bank Ltd helping fund the venture.

- Nordex SE announced that it has signed supply and service contracts for wind farms in Pakistan with a combined capacity of 250 megawatts.

- China Three Gorges Corp signed a wind farm deal with Pakistan. China Xinjiang Goldwind Science and Technology Co Ltd is supplying the turbines.

- Spain's Gamesa Corp signed an order for a 10 megawatt wind power project in Sri Lanka.

- Global Environment Fund, which manages $1 billion in capital, tapped Japan Bank for International Cooperation to commit to its $300 million fund which will invest in clean energy projects in South Asia. (Reporting by Leonora Walet; Editing by Chris Lewis and Muralikumar Anantharaman)