March 29 Renewable Japan Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc:

* Says it has taken out a loan of 645 million yen from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Aozora Bank Ltd, at a interest of six months TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate) +0.2 percent with maturity on Sep. 28

* Says it has taken out another loan of 5,000 million yen from Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation and Aozora Bank Ltd, at a interest of three months TIBOR (Tokyo Inter Bank Offered Rate) +0.7 percent with maturity on March 28, 2027

* Says proceeds to be used for power station purchasing

Source text in Japanese: goo.gl/hx5jcF

Further company coverage:

(Beijing Headline News)