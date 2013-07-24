Darden Restaurants to buy Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for $780 mln
March 27 Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants Inc said on Monday it would buy Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for $780 million in an all-cash transaction.
LONDON, July 24 Investment company The Renewables Infrastructure Group said on Wednesday it had raised 300 million pounds ($461 million) through a share sale in London.
The company, which focuses on onshore wind and solar photovoltaic (PV) energy generation assets, said the initial public offering was oversubscribed and that the stock is expected to begin trading on July 29.
It plans to use the proceeds of the sale to buy a 276 megawatt initial portfolio of 14 onshore wind farms and four solar PV parks in the UK, France and Ireland.
Canaccord Genuity and Jefferies International acted as joint sponsors and bookrunners on the offering. ($1 = 0.6508 British pounds) (Reporting by Kylie MacLellan; Editing by Louise Heavens)
March 27 Olive Garden owner Darden Restaurants Inc said on Monday it would buy Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen for $780 million in an all-cash transaction.
ABUJA, March 27 Nigeria is likely to pass the 2017 budget into law before May, a lawmaker who chairs a committee on the spending plans in the upper chamber of parliament said on Monday.
* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to repay a portion of amounts outstanding under its unsecured revolving credit facility Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: