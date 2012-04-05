* Green incentives to hit 9 bln euros under current scheme
* Investments on hold pending incentive regime changes
* Foreign investors exit could hurt Monti government
By Stephen Jewkes and Svetlana Kovalyova
MILAN, April 5 Italy's plan to scale back its
generous renewable energy incentives will cut energy costs for
families and industry but companies in the sector say the move
will deter investment that is urgently needed by the government
to create jobs.
Italy's green power industry has boomed in recent years as
investors from around the world poured billions of euros into
the sector, lured by the support measures.
But with state incentives ballooning to 9 billion euros
($11.81 billion) this year, Rome has decided to cut the support,
which has further burdened household and industrial consumers
who pay for it through power bills that are among the highest in
Europe.
Solar incentives alone are expected to hit the 6 billion
euro mark this year, four years earlier than expected. Rome
says the average Italian family would have to pay 120 euros in
2012 to support renewable power, up from 30 euros in 2009.
Companies in the renewables sector say, however, that the
latest decision, one of repeated changes in the system that have
caused uncertainty, will pour cold water on inward investment.
"There is zero interest from foreign investors in greenfield
renewable projects (in Italy now). The new cuts will block
decisions to invest since there's just no certainty," Pietro
Colucci, chairman and chief executive of Italian renewables
operator Kinexia, told Reuters.
Funds into big renewable energy plants with capacity over
0.9 megawatts came in at 7.84 billion euros, or about 0.5
percent of gross domestic product(GDP) last year, according to
energy consultancy Althesys Strategic Consultants.
An exit by foreign investors would deal a blow to the
government of Prime Minister Mario Monti, who has been trying
hard to regain trust of foreign investors shaken by the rule of
his predecessor, Silvio Berlusconi.
"How can you expect foreign investors to invest? It's
embarrassing trying to explain to our partners Climate Change
Capital why the rules keep changing so often. There's just no
certainty," said Giorgio Pucci, chairman and chief executive of
Italian solar energy company Enerqos who attended an industry
conference in Milan this week.
With generous incentives in place since 2007, Italy's solar
market has become the world's second-biggest after Germany and
attracted major solar module makers such as Chinese group
Suntech Power Holdings, Trina Solar, Yingli
Green Energy Holding and U.S. firms First Solar
and SunPower Corp.
Berlusconi's centre-right government cut solar power
incentives last May but the new support scheme had been meant to
run until 2016.
Industry Minister Corrado Passera said on Thursday the
government would very soon present details of the new support
scheme for renewable energy. Separate bills on
solar and other green energy incentives are expected in early
April, sources familiar with the situation said.
The Monti government estimates that under the current scheme
incentives could cost 11-11.5 billion euros a year by 2020 with
overall costs in a 15-20 year period - the duration of
incentives - of over 150 billion euros, too heavy a burden.
Major industry users are grateful for the government action.
"It's a good initiative (by Passera) and I hope it works
out. Energy accounts for around 30 percent of our industrial
costs. We're not against renewables but we pay for it dearly
through the bills. We need a rebalancing to help us gain
competitivity on the industrial front in Europe and globally,"
Massimo Medugno, managing director of paper makers association
Assocarta, told Reuters.
INVESTMENTS ON HOLD
Rome's reluctance to unveil details of how it is going to
modify the incentives schemes has thrown the sector in disarray.
"Investments have stopped. Banks have closed financing
taps," Gianni Chianetta, chairman of Italian solar industry
lobby Assosolare, said, adding that the actual scale of damage
would only be known once the new plans were unveiled.
Cuts to solar power generation can slash the closely watched
internal rate of return (IRR) to 2-3 percent in the north of
Italy from more than 7-8 percent at present, making investments
into the sector unprofitable, some industry operators said.
Green energy supporters also point to the benefits in terms
of jobs. According to a study carried out by research group
OIR-AGICI, if renewable energy development is not slowed, jobs
in the sector will rise to 266,000 in 2020 from today's 130,000.
Foreign investors are focused on brownfield renewable
projects, where plant is already hooked up to the grid and
incentives locked in. The government has said on several
occasions the new rules will not be retroactive.
But uncertainty on tariffs and the regulatory framework has
virtually stopped project financing by banks, already impacted
by the credit crunch, raising the likelihood of an end to the
green energy boom of the last five years.
"The renewable business is living a big impasse for the time
being. On solar, the financing of new construction is frozen due
to uncertainty of tariffs and there is a good deal of concern
from foreign banks over long-term funding," says Massimiliano
Battisti, head of project finance at SocGen.
Even bringing the European Investment Bank on board with its
favourable funding rates is now more difficult.
"Because of the bank downgrades in Italy the EIB is asking
for cash collateral of 100 percent to help fund projects but the
banks are using all their collateral to tap cheap money at the
ECB's LTRO," Colucci said referring to the institution's
three-year, low interest loan programme.