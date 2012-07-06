MILAN, July 6 Italy's Industry, Environment and
Agriculture ministers signed on Friday long-awaited decrees on
new support schemes for solar and other renewable energy, the
Industry ministry said in a statement.
In April, Italy announced a plan to scale back production
incentives for renewable energy that have inflated consumer
power bills, but it took few months to iron out details.
The new decrees set a 500 million euro annual spending
budget for incentives, including 200 million euros for solar
power generation, the ministry said.
Under the solar power decree, photovoltaic plants - which
turn sunlight into power - with capacity between 12 and 20
kilowatts will be exempt from having to log on to a register,
the ministry said.
