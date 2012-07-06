(Adds details, comments)
By Svetlana Kovalyova
MILAN, July 6 Italy signed on Friday
long-awaited decrees on new support schemes for solar and other
renewable energy aiming to bring incentives in line with falling
costs and ease the burden on consumers who pay for incentives
with their bills.
Italy's green power industry has boomed in recent years as
investors from around the world ranging from banks and private
equity funds to utilities poured billions of euros into the
sector, lured by generous support measures.
With incentives ballooning above expected limits, Rome
announced a plan in April to scale back production incentives
for renewable energy that have inflated consumer power bills,
but it took few months to iron out details.
"This (new) incentive system allows us to sustain the
development of renewable energy industry," Environment Minister
Corrado Clini said after signing of the decrees. "Proposals from
regions and suggestions from companies have been used."
The new decrees, signed by Industry, Environment and
Agriculture Ministers, set a 500 million euro ($615.35 million)
annual cap on new spending for incentives, including 200 million
euros for solar power generation, the industry ministry said in
a statement.
"It is very disappointing. We hoped to have 700 million
euros for photovoltaic power and even more for other
renewables," Marco Pigni, director of Italy's renewable energy
association APER, told Reuters.
The ministry said the new decrees simplify a procedure of
logging on to a register to get incentives - a thorny issue for
the renewable industry which sees it as an additional red tape.
Under the solar power decree, photovoltaic plants - which
turn sunlight into power - with capacity between 12 and 20
kilowatts could be exempt from having to log on to a register if
they opt for a 20 percent cut in incentives, the ministry said.
Concentrated photovoltaic power plants, innovative plants as
well as those realised by public bodies would be also exempt
from having to go through a register, it said.
The new incentive scheme for photovoltaic plants will begin
in 45 days after a 6 billion euro cumulative annual limit on
incentives is exceeded, while other renewable energy generation
will switch to new regime from January 1, 2013 with a four-month
transition period, the ministry said.
With generous incentives in place since 2007, Italy's solar
market has become the world's second-biggest after Germany and
was the fastest growing market in the world in 2011.
It has attracted major solar module makers such as Chinese
group Suntech Power Holdings, Trina Solar,
Yingli Green Energy Holding and U.S. firms First Solar
and SunPower Corp.
"With the new incentives, there is a risk that many jobs
would be lost and capital would flee abroad," APER's Pigni said.
($1 = 0.8126 euros)
(Reporting by Svetlana Kovalyova;editing by Sofina Mirza-Reid)