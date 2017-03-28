March 28 Denmark's KIRKBI A/S, the family holding company behind toy maker Lego, wants to expand its renewable energy investments, Chief Executive Soren Thorup Sorensen told Reuters on Tuesday.

* KIRKBI has invested 6 billion Danish crowns ($876 million) in two offshore wind farms operated by DONG Energy in German and British waters

* "We would like to see these wind turbines up and running first, but we definitely have an appetite for more, and we're constantly looking for possible investment opportunities," the CEO said in a telephone interview

* By 2020, the firm plans to generate as much sustainable energy as the Lego Group consumes, he said

* KIRKBI on Tuesday posted a 2016 result of 13.3 billion crowns after tax

* Earnings for 2016 showed positive results of the company's involvement in renewable energy for the first time

* KIRKBI owns 75 percent of Lego Group and almost 30 percent of Merlin Entertainments, the group that owns and runs the Legoland theme parks ($1 = 6.8493 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Julie Astrid Thomsen, editing by Terje Solsvik)