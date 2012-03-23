RABAT, March 23 Morocco has eliminated a group led by Egypt-based Orascom Construction Industries from four consortia it had preselected to develop the first phase of a solar energy project, l'Economiste newspaper reported on Friday.

Quoting sources familiar with the plan, l'Economiste said Masen, the agency managing the project, will pick within few weeks the winner of the first phase of a 500 megawatt solar energy project in the southern Ouarzazate region from three consortia.

Masen spokesperson Ihsan El-Gharbi declined to make immediate comment. (Reporting By Souhail Karam)