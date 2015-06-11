June 11 A 1940 clip of the Tacoma Narrows
suspension bridge in the United States stretching like chewing
gum in a gale captured the imagination of a Spanish engineering
student who became obsessed with how he could turn that chaos
into power.
Twelve years later, David Yanez is part of a team inspired
by the motion that collapsed the bridge to create a bladeless
wind turbine - an inverted-cone-shaped structure half the cost
of a conventional machine.
"You could see a structure with no gears or bearings capable
of absorbing large quantities of wind energy," David Yanez
recalls of the footage of the bridge. He was standing on a
hill in central Spain in front of a slim, gently oscillating
prototype, the size of a small tree.
His company, Vortex Bladeless, is a rare bright spot in a
Spanish renewable energy industry badly damaged by loss of
investor faith after Spain rowed back on subsidy promises at the
height of the eurozone debt crisis.
After the company invested around 1 million euros ($1.1
million) in public and private start-up funds, it is close to
receiving an injection of $5 million from a U.S. investment
fund, said Raul Martin, Yanez's university colleague and partner
in Vortex Bladeless.
"We hope to announce a deal with a U.S. investor with Asian
roots fairly soon," he said, adding that a crowd-funding
campaign to raise at least $50,000 was mainly aimed at
increasing visibility of the project.
The patented design works by spinning air whirlpools in the
inverted cones to create patterns of oscillation that are
converted into electrical power by a generator.
The same phenomenon is responsible for the "singing"
of high-tension electrical wires in the wind.
"We've all seen how a soprano can shatter a glass with the
pitch of her voice," said Yanez. "Instead of using sound waves,
we use the swirls generated in the structure by the wind."
They claim producing energy with a Vortex is 40 per cent
cheaper than with a conventional windmill as it costs much less
to build and maintain. That cost advantage should make up for a
structure that captures less wind and is not quite as efficient
as a conventional three-blade windmill.
The structure is also much safer for birds as it does away
with the revolving blades of conventional models which are
estimated to kill hundreds of thousands of birds every year.
WIND OF CHANGE
Vortex's success will depend on whittling down the cost
relative to the power coefficient - a measure of how much energy
can be converted into electricity, said Ignacio Cruz, wind
energy expert at research body Ciemat.
"If the power coefficient is low, it has to be really cost
competitive," he said. The Vortex team is fine-tuning the
prototype to maximise cost-effectiveness by experimenting with
different materials.
Though the company's ultimate aim is the big wind energy
market with turbines of 100 metres (109 yards) tall or more, the
first stages of the project have a clear focus on
small installations for domestic or small-scale industrial use.
Vortex plans to have a three-metre high, 100 watt commercial
prototype by the end of the year which could be installed on the
ground or on roofs, costing around 300 euros apiece to produce.
"With two or three Vortex and four or five solar panels, by
investing 2,000 to 3,000 euros you could generate enough power
for your home," says Yanez, who also thinks the machine could
transform the energy industry in countries like India where the
grid falls short for much of the population.
The future of the bladeless windmill is aligned to
development of energy storing batteries, such as the
ones developed by U.S. electric car maker Tesla,
Yanez said.
The ability to store energy generated by wind and sun would
make renewable energy more efficient and would allow people in
developing countries to have an independent power source.
"A good battery and generation system could encourage people
to secure their own power supply and go off-grid," says energy
expert Cruz.
($1 = 0.8868 euros)
