June 27 Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd, an
investment company focusing on onshore wind and solar
photovoltaic (PV) energy generation assets, said it planned to
raise up to 300 million pounds ($460.2 million) through an
initial public offering.
The company said it plans to use the proceeds from the IPO
to acquire a 276 megawatt initial portfolio of fourteen onshore
wind farms and four solar PV parks in the UK, France and
Ireland.
Renewables Infrastructure said it intends to pursue further
investments in the UK, France, Ireland, Germany and Scandinavia.
The company, which has applied to list on the main market of
the London Stock Exchange, said its shares are expected to start
trading in late July.
Canaccord Genuity Ltd and Jefferies International Ltd are
acting as joint sponsors and bookrunners for the IPO.