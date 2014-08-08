BRIEF-DBRS downgrades Home Capital Group to BB; places all ratings under review – negative
* DBRS downgrades Home Capital Group Inc to BB; places all ratings under review – negative
Aug 8 Renewables Infrastructure Group Ltd
* Acquisition of three uk solar parks
* Aggregate valuation of £73.7 million.
* Transaction has been funded from group's acquisition facility and from existing cash resources. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Govt plans to raise 4 trln yen from second share sale (Adds finance ministry comment in paragraph 8)