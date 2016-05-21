MADRID May 21 Spanish state-owned train
operator Renfe will have to restart an auction for a
contract to supply up to 30 high speed trains, El Pais reported
on Saturday, after a court ruled against a clause favouring
trains made in Spain.
Renfe had already drawn up a shortlist of four
manufacturers, including Germany's Siemens and
France's Alstom, for a contract worth up to 2.64
billion euros ($3 billion).
Under the Spanish court's order, Renfe must now return the
offers and start the process from scratch, removing a clause
that favoured trains made in Spain, El Pais reported.
Spanish government officials were not immediately able to
comment on the report, while Renfe did not respond to an emailed
request for comment.
($1 = 0.8909 euros)
(Reporting by Sonya Dowsett; Editing by Alexander Smith)