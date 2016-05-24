MADRID May 24 Spanish state-owned train
operator Renfe will remove a clause in a contract for
30 high speed trains which favours manufacturers operating in
Spain following a court ruling against the clause, the public
works ministry said on Tuesday.
The auction for the contract, worth up to 2.64 billion euros
($2.95 billion), will have to be restarted after the court
ruling on Friday.
"Renfe will remove this point and give a new time frame for
the presentation of offers," junior transport minister Julio
Gomez-Pomar told journalists.
Renfe officials will meet on Thursday to rewrite the
contract and set the new date, a source at the operator said.
Canadian train maker Bombardier appealed against
the clause in April, saying it discriminated against non-Spanish
manufacturers.
Other finalists included Germany's Siemens,
France's Alstom as well as Spain's CAF and
Talgo.
($1 = 0.8950 euros)
(Reporting by Robert Hetz; Writing by Paul Day; Editing by Mark
Potter)