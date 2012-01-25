* H1 adj pretax profit 31.1 mln stg vs 35.1 mln stg last yr

* Revenue up 11 pct at 147.1 mln stg

Jan 25 British precision engineer Renishaw reported an 11 percent fall in its first-half adjusted pretax profit, hurt by sluggish demand in its electronics market in the Far East and the impact of investments in staff and infrastructure.

In October, the FTSE-250 company said its first-quarter pretax profit fell 10 percent due to a slowdown in one of its product lines sold to the electronics industry, and it was reviewing its healthcare business.

Renishaw, which makes and sells precision and inspection products for the healthcare and metrology businesses, however, on Wednesday said it anticipates a recovery in the electronics sector.

For the half-year ended December, the company reported an adjusted pretax profit of 31.1 million pounds ($48.5 million), compared with 35.1 million pounds last year.

Sales in the Far East region, excluding Japan, fell 17 percent owing to a slowdown in the micro-electronics and opto-electronics markets.

The company, which increased investment in research and development to support growth, posted revenue of 147.1 million pounds, up 11 percent.

Renishaw shares, which have lost 35 percent of their value in the last six months, closed at 1,155 pence on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange.