Jan 25 British precision engineer Renishaw
reported an 11 percent fall in its first-half adjusted
pretax profit, hurt by sluggish demand in its electronics market
in the Far East and the impact of investments in staff and
infrastructure.
In October, the FTSE-250 company said its first-quarter
pretax profit fell 10 percent due to a slowdown in one of its
product lines sold to the electronics industry, and it was
reviewing its healthcare business.
Renishaw, which makes and sells precision and inspection
products for the healthcare and metrology businesses, however,
on Wednesday said it anticipates a recovery in the electronics
sector.
For the half-year ended December, the company reported an
adjusted pretax profit of 31.1 million pounds ($48.5 million),
compared with 35.1 million pounds last year.
Sales in the Far East region, excluding Japan, fell 17
percent owing to a slowdown in the micro-electronics and
opto-electronics markets.
The company, which increased investment in research and
development to support growth, posted revenue of 147.1 million
pounds, up 11 percent.
Renishaw shares, which have lost 35 percent of their value
in the last six months, closed at 1,155 pence on Tuesday on the
London Stock Exchange.