* Q1 rev 95.9 mln stg vs 70.5 mln stg in 2011

* Pretax profit 28.3 mln stg vs 13.6 mln in 2011

* Shares up 2.8 pct

LONDON, Oct 18 British engineering firm Renishaw more than doubled its first quarter profit after strong demand in its core Chinese market and the consumer electronics industry boosted trading.

The group, which supplies products used in industries from manufacturing to dentistry, reported pretax profit of 28.3 million pounds ($45.75 million) for the three months to the end of September, up 108 percent on the same period last year.

While revenue in the Far East more than doubled in the period, sales in Europe and the Americas were flat on last year. UK revenues rose 27 percent. Total group revenue grew by 36 percent in the period to 95.9 million pounds.

"We have had a strong start to the year, however it is still very early in our financial year and the order book remains at approximately one month's revenue," the firm said on Thursday.

Shares in Renishaw were up 2.8 percent to 1727 pence at 1004 GMT, having almost doubled in value in the last 12 months.

The Gloucestershire-based firm, which makes more than 95 percent of its sales overseas, was founded in the 1970s to make parts for Concorde jet engines.