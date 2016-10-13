Oct 13 Precision engineering group Renishaw Plc
said it would discontinue operations at its diagnostics
unit as it had not received any acceptable offers, and said 33
staff would be made redundant.
Renishaw Diagnostics, which was spun off from Strathclyde
University in Glasgow, develops technologies to detect
infectious diseases in humans.
First-quarter pretax profit fell to 14.1 million pounds
($17.5 million) from 16.3 million pounds ($20.3 million) a year
earlier, the company said.
Shares in Renishaw were up 0.3 percent at 2,901 pence at
1006 GMT on the London Stock Exchange, slightly better than a
0.2 percent fall in the FTSE 250 index.
($1 = 0.8042 pounds)
(Reporting by Mamidipudi Soumithri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Martina D'Couto)