Oct 3 British engineering company Renishaw Plc
said on Friday that its first-quarter revenue had risen
28 percent, helped by strong growth in the Far East.
Shares in the company, whose products include precision
measurement and calibration systems and spectroscopy devices,
rose as much as 10.8 percent, making the stock the top
percentage gainer on the FTSE-250 Midcap Index.
First-quarter sales rose to a record 101 million pounds
($162.8 million) from 79 million pounds a year earlier.
The revenue growth trend was expected to continue into the
second quarter, Renishaw said in a statement.
"The group refers to good growth in the Far East, which we
assume includes irregular orders related to production of new
products for Apple," N+1 Singer analyst Jo Reedman said
in a note.
The company, which generates about 90 percent of its revenue
from outside the UK, reported in July a 17 percent jump in
full-year profit as it received large "unpredictable" orders in
the fourth quarter from an Asian customer.
The company did not disclose the value of the orders or the
name of the customer at the time, but said the orders were
mainly in its metrology division, which makes precision
equipment.
Renishaw shares were up 9.9 percent at 1,739.78 pence at
0718 GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
(1 US dollar = 0.6204 British pound)
(Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Sunil Nair)