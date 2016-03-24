(Adds details, share movement)
March 24 British precision engineering company
Renishaw Plc cut its full-year revenue and earnings
forecasts, citing a lack of large orders from the Far East this
year.
Shares in the company fell as much as 15.6 percent to an
over three-week low on Thursday on the London Stock Exchange.
Companies globally are feeling the pinch of Chinese
economy's slowdown as decelerating growth in factory output,
retail sales and domestic investment have been compounded by a
slowing manufacturing activity, resulting in lower demand for
industrial goods.
Renishaw, which makes machine tool probes and gauges,
generates about half of its revenue from the Far East. The
company reported a 22.6 percent fall in revenue from China
during the half year ended December.
"Revenue last year benefited from a number of large orders
in the Far East which have not been repeated to the same extent
this year," the company said in a statement.
Renishaw, which had cut its full-year revenue forecast in
October, now expects revenue to be around 420 million-440
million pounds for the year ending June 30, down from an earlier
range of 440 million-465 million pounds.
Full-year pretax profit is seen around 67 million to 83
million pounds ($94.3-$116.9 million), against its earlier
forecast of 85 million to 105 million pounds.
Renishaw shares were down 12.35 percent at 1796 pence at
0847 GMT.
($1 = 0.7102 pounds)
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)