July 25 British engineering company Renishaw Plc reported a 5 percent rise in full-year profit helped by strong demand for its precision measuring products across its markets.

Renishaw, which makes measuring and inspection equipment for the metrology and healthcare industries, reported revenue of 103.1 million pounds ($160.08 million) for the fourth quarter.

Revenue for the year ended June 30 increased 15 percent to 331.9 million pounds, with all its markets recording double-digit growth.

Pretax profit rose to 86 million pounds from 82.1 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue from its core metrology business grew about 15 percent to 305.8 million pounds. Revenue from its healthcare business rose 20 percent.

The company raised its final dividend 15 percent to 28.2 pence per share.

Shares in the Gloucestershire, UK-based company, that have risen 22 percent since the start of the year, closed at 1270 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday.