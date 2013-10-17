Oct 17 British engineering company Renishaw
Plc's first-quarter profit plummeted 62 percent as a
slowdown in emerging economies dampened demand in its key
Chinese consumer electronics market.
The FTSE-250 component, whose products and factory
kits are used in industries from manufacturing to dentistry,
said its current orderbook was at about one month's revenue, but
it may experience unpredictable orders both in terms of size and
timing this year.
Renishaw was trading down 10 percent at 1,516 pence at 1037
GMT, making it one of the top percentage losers on the FTSE-250
Midcap Index. The stock has largely underperformed the index
through the quarter.
Pretax profit declined to 10.6 million pounds ($16.9
million) in the quarter ended Sept. 30 from 27.7 million pounds
a year earlier.
The company, whose REVO five-axis measurement system is used
to inspect Rolls-Royce aeroengines, said revenue fell 18
percent to 79 million pounds, with Far East revenue tumbling 40
percent.
Renishaw struggled to top last year's first-quarter profit,
which more than doubled after the Gloucestershire-based company
struck a lucrative deal with Taiwan's Foxconn, the
company that assembles Apple Inc's products.
This strong start to last year was upended by a slowdown in
demand for consumer electronics in China, hitting Renishaw's
second-half sales in the Far East that accounts for about 40
percent of overall revenue.
Renishaw laid out plans in August to capitalise on emerging
markets: of its 70 offices around the world, 11 are in China, a
central part of the company's Far East business that also
includes Japan and Australia.
However, emerging market economies have been struggling with
the impact of a slowdown in China over the past six months as
the government strategically tones down growth to dampen
inflation.
Taiwan's export orders in August were well below
expectations after orders from China, the island's largest
export market, slowed to 0.1 percent year on year. Taiwan's
Ministry of Economic Affairs attributed the meagre gain to
diminished appetite for flat panels after the Chinese government
ended its subsidy on television-set purchases.
Revenue slipped 18 percent to 75.2 million pounds at the
company's core metrology business.
Renishaw, founded in the 1970s to make parts for Concorde
jet engines, said first-quarter costs rose 5 percent due to
rising inflation and on higher marketing and distribution
expenses.
The company reported a lower-than-anticipated full-year
profit in July after operating expenses peaked to their highest
in five years due to increased recruitment costs.
($1 = 0.6278 British pounds)
