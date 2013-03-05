March 5 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Tuesday it revised the rating outlook on some series of Reno, Nevada's tax-exempt capital improvement revenue bonds to stable from negative.

"The stable outlook reflects our view that the city's pledged revenue has continued to show signs of stabilizing," said Standard & Poor's credit analyst Bryan Moore.

The rating agency also affirmed the city's BBB underlying rating on the bonds and it's AA-plus/A-1 rating in the sales tax capital improvement revenue refunding bonds, series 2005A.