LONDON Oct 4 Renold PLC : * A new banking facility agreement for a four year period maturing in October

2016 * New facilities comprise a 41 million pound multi-currency revolving credit facility, and 8 million pounds of ancillary facilities * Overall weakness in demand has continued * First half sales down approximately 6 percent * Adjusted operating profit in the first half is therefore expected to be

substantially below last year * Adjusted op profit for the year, ending 31 March, will be significantly below

current market expectations