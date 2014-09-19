MOVES-Northern Trust Wealth Management hires new director of business owner consulting
April 17 Northern Trust Corp appointed Robert Ashcroft senior vice president and director of business owner consulting in its wealth management unit.
ZURICH, Sept 19 Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg's Swiss investment firm Renova Group said on Friday it had a 4.99 percent stake in U.S.-based Dresser-Rand Group Inc ., which might become the object of a takeover battle.
Swiss pump maker Sulzer, in which Renova Group has a 33 percent stake, said this week it was in non-exclusive talks with compressor and turbine maker Dresser-Rand, and media reported on Friday Germany's Siemens was also considering a bid.
Renova said in a statement it did not intend to comment further. (Reporting by Oliver Hirt and Silke Koltrowitz)
April 17 Northern Trust Corp appointed Robert Ashcroft senior vice president and director of business owner consulting in its wealth management unit.
MOSCOW, April 17 Alphabet Inc's Google will open up its popular Android mobile operating system to rival search engines in Russia as part of a deal to settle a two-year dispute with Russian competition authorities.