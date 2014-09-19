ZURICH, Sept 19 Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg's Swiss investment firm Renova Group said on Friday it had a 4.99 percent stake in U.S.-based Dresser-Rand Group Inc ., which might become the object of a takeover battle.

Swiss pump maker Sulzer, in which Renova Group has a 33 percent stake, said this week it was in non-exclusive talks with compressor and turbine maker Dresser-Rand, and media reported on Friday Germany's Siemens was also considering a bid.

Renova said in a statement it did not intend to comment further. (Reporting by Oliver Hirt and Silke Koltrowitz)