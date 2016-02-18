(Adds details, quotes from Renova officials, context)
By Luciano Costa
SAO PAULO Feb 18 Brazilian renewable energy
company Renova Energia SA will delay some of its
projects in the country due to insufficient funding, its Chief
Executive Officer Carlos Waack said on Thursday.
The company, controlled by Companhia Energética de Minas
Gerais, said it could sell assets if a capital
increase plan launched earlier this month fails to lure
investors.
Renova said it plans to negotiate the postponement of some
electricity delivery contracts with clients and the Brazilian
government.
Renova has a large portfolio of wind and solar power
projects in development in Brazil, reaching almost 2 gigawatts.
The company estimates it would need around 10 billion reais
($2.47 billion) to finish the projects, but current credit
market conditions in Brazil make it difficult to obtain
financing.
Renova suffered a significant setback last December when
SunEdison's investment vehicle TerraForm Global
decided to call off a deal estimated at 13.8 billion
reais to buy several assets from the Brazilian company.
"Talking about projects, we are reviewing practically all of
them, since we will need a different rhythm (of
implementation)," Waack told Reuters.
Chief Financial Officer Cristiano de Barros said the deal
with TerraForm was crucial to keeping all the plans.
"If we had concluded that operation, by now we would have
solved our cash flow situation," said Barros.
After the SunEdison deal collapse, Renova announced plans to
raise up to 731 million reais selling stock.
Its controlling shareholder Cemig already said it will take
part in the transaction, injecting as much as 240 million reais
in the company.
Funds from the capital increase would be used to reduce
debt.
If remaining shareholders and other investors refrain from
taking part in the operation, Renova would evaluate other
options including asset sales.
"The company needs a financial adjustment regarding debt ...
be it through capital or through asset sales," said Barros.
($1 = 4.046 reais)
(Writing by Marcelo Teixeira; Editing by Chris Reese)