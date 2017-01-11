(Adds this step relieves pressure on Renova, Cemig; no
immediate comments; context)
By Guillermo Parra-Bernal
SAO PAULO Jan 11 Renova Energia SA's
imminent sale of a wind farm project will likely
prompt the Brazilian renewable power company to put on hold the
search for a new partner for an undetermined period, a person
with direct knowledge of the plan said on Wednesday.
According to the person, the board of Cia Energética de
Minas Gerais SA, Renova's largest shareholder, has
convened a meeting for later in the day to approve the sale of
Renova's Alto Sertao II project to AES Corp's Brazilian
unit for 700 million reais ($218 million).
The project's sale could be announced on Thursday, said the
person, who requested anonymity since the plan is confidential.
Proceeds from the Alto Sertao II sale could be used to finish
construction of 400-megawatt wind farm Alto Sertao III and repay
maturing debt, the person said.
The deal also removes a great deal of pressure on Renova
and controlling shareholder Cemig to find a new
partner for the renewable power generation firm. Since a plan to
team up with SunEdison Inc for several projects late
in 2015, Renova has struggled to preserve cash and maintain
long-term investments.
AES Brasil did not have an immediate comment. Renova
declined to comment. A press official for Cemig did not
immediately respond to calls or messages seeking comment.
According to the person, the sale of Alto Sertão II gives
Renova "enough oxygen to make it without a new partner for now,
since it resolves any cash woes for the short and medium run."
Reuters reported in June that Renova was looking for a new
partner to join the bloc of controlling shareholders. In
December, people told Reuters that the search for a new partner
for Renova was under way and might be concluded within three
months.
The units, a blend of Renova's common and
preferred shares, rose from intraday lows on the news. The stock
was up 1.7 percent to 6.50 reais in early afternoon trading on
Wednesday.
($1 = 3.2183 reais)
(Additional reporting by Luciano Costa in São Paulo; Editing by
Phil Berlowitz)