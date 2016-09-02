By Tatiana Bautzer
| SAO PAULO, Sept 1
SAO PAULO, Sept 1 Brazilian power holding
company Cia Energética de Minas Gerais SA could use proceeds
from the sale of a minority stake in an electricity transmission
subsidiary to help cash-strapped renewable energy unit Renova
Energia SA, according to a person familiar with the plan.
According to the source, who asked for anonymity since the
plan is under discussion, Cemig would inject about
170 million reais ($52 million) into several investment vehicles
that Renova has set up to execute the construction
of some windpower projects.
The move could be a lifeline for Renova, which is controlled
by Cemig, as efforts to lure a partner and raise cash are taking
longer than planned. On Wednesday, Cemig announced plans to sell
a 13.8 percent stake in Transmissora Aliança de Energia Elétrica
SA, more than twice the amount announced earlier
last month.
Units of Taesa, a blend of the company's common and
preferred shares, slumped on Thursday by the most in a month.
Units were up 2.6 percent on Friday morning trading in Sao
Paulo, at 22.10 reais. At current prices, the stake is worth
around 880 million reais.
Press representatives for Cemig, which is controlled by the
Brazilian state of Minas Gerais, declined to comment. Renova did
not have an immediate comment.
Salvador, Brazil-based Renova is among many Brazilian power
companies faced with a severe cash crunch as years of erratic
policies and a harsh recession hurt the industry. Often seen as
resilient during downturns, the renewable electricity industry
is struggling with declining electricity consumption and the
highest borrowing costs in a decade.
Reuters reported in June that Renova was in talks with
potential investors to raise 1 billion reais in exchange for a
stake. The company is taking advantage of a government policy
allowing producers to renegotiate power sales to alleviate cash
shortages while the search for a major investor continues,
people familiar with the matter told Reuters in
July.
According to the person, Rothschild & Co is advising Renova
on how to improve its capital structure as the company
negotiates the entry of a new partner. Financing conditions for
Renova have worsened since a partnership with SunEdison Inc
collapsed late last year.
($1 = 3.2471 Brazilian reais)
(Additional reporting by Bruno Federowski in São Paulo; Editing
by Guillermo Parra-Bernal and David Gregorio)