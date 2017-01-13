SAO PAULO Jan 13 Renova Energia SA
has agreed to sell a wind farm project to the local unit of AES
Corp for about 650 million reais ($204 million) as part
of efforts by the Brazilian renewable power company to repay
debt and ease a cash crunch.
Renova has entered into a binding agreement to sell the Alto
Sertão II project to AES Tietê Energia SA, a
subsidiary of AES Brasil SA, it said in a Friday securities
filing.
Reuters had reported this month that Renova was in advanced
talks with AES Brasil over Alto Sertão II.
($1 = 3.1878 reais)
(Reporting by Ana Mano and Guillermo Parra-Bernal; editing by
Jason Neely)