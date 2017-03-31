SAO PAULO, March 31 Brazil's renewable power
generation company Renova Energia SA will finalize
the sale of wind farm Alto Sertao II to the Brazilian unit of
AES Corp for about 700 million reais ($223 million) as
early as Monday, two people with direct knowledge of the matter
said.
The project sale is a condition for Brookfield Asset
Management Inc's plan to enter Renova's controlling
bloc in a deal valued at about 1 billion reais, said the people,
who requested anonymity because the matter remains private.
Renova and the AES unit did not have an immediate comment.
Brookfield declined to comment.
($1 = 3.1342 reais)
(Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Cynthia
Osterman)