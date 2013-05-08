EXCLUSIVE-Spain's bad bank close to big land sale as disposals pick up
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
MOSCOW May 8 Renova, an investment vehicle of Russian billionaire Viktor Vekselberg, said it had borrowed 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.1 billion) which it plans to use for general corporate purposes and to optimise its loan portfolio.
Renova added that Natixis, Credit Suisse, ING, J.P. Morgan Securities and Societe Generale provided financing in equal amounts, with Renova itself using shares-based derivative financial instrument for the deal.
It did not specify the instrument. A Renova representative was not immediately available to comment.
Russia's state oil company Rosneft paid $55 billion to take full control of TNK-BP earlier this year, where Alfa-Access-Renova had a 50 percent stake. Renova itself owned a 12.5 percent stake in TNK-BP.
Renova also owns a minority stake in aluminium giant RUSAL . ($1 = 0.9412 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Katya Golubkova and Polina Devitt; Editing by Douglas Busvine)
* Sareb close to auctioning 350 mln euro portfolio - source
By Gabriel Stargardter and Elinor Comlay MEXICO CITY, Oct 4 After years in Brazil's shadow, Mexico's stock market is enjoying a listings boom, fueled by hopes of economic reforms and strong demand from pension funds breathing life into a long-stagnant market. From airlines to banks, Mexican companies have raised $9.8 billion this year - more cash than the previous four years combined. That is just $1.1 billion shy of the total issuance in regional powerhouse Brazil, which has