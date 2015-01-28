BRIEF-Global Cosmed FY net result swings to loss of 5.6 mln zlotys yoy
* Said on Saturday that its FY 2016 revenue was 313.0 million zlotys ($80.96 million) versus 226.7 million zlotys a year ago
Jan 28 Renrenle Commercial Group Co Ltd
* Says expects to swing to red in 2014 with net loss of 550-600 million yuan ($88.05-96.05 million) versus net profit of 23.7 million yuan previous year
* Reported on Friday FY 2016 revenue of 45.95 billion roubles ($806.85 million) versus 31.89 billion roubles year ago