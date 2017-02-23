Feb 23 Activist investment fund Engaged Capital
LLC on Thursday nominated five members to Rent-A-Center Inc's
board, just a week after it urged the furniture
retailer to explore strategic alternatives, including a sale.
Engaged Capital, which has a 12.9 percent stake in Rent-A-
Center, said it was concerned that the company's board and
management could take actions that would materially harm
shareholders.
The activist fund said its nominees include Mitchell Fadel,
Rent-A-Center's former president and chief operating officer, as
well as William Butler, former COO of Aaron's Inc, a
rent-to-own furniture retailer.
Engaged Capital had on Feb. 14 urged Rent-A-Center to
explore a sale, to which the company responded by saying it was
looking at strategies to cut costs and boost revenue.
Rent-A-Center's shares were up 2.4 percent at $8.61 in
morning trading.
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio
D'Souza)