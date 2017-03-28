March 28 Rent-A-Center Inc said on
Tuesday it adopted a stockholder rights plan, or a so-called
"poison pill", a month after activist investor Engaged Capital
LLC stepped up efforts to push the furniture retailer to sell
itself.
Engaged Capital, which owns a 12.9 percent stake in
Rent-A-Center, last month nominated five candidates for election
to the retailer's board of directors.
Plano, Texas-based Rent-A-Center said the stockholder rights
would become exercisable if group buys 15 percent or more of its
outstanding shares.
(Reporting by Gayathree Ganesan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai
Sachin Ravikumar)