July 21 Rent-to-own home furniture retailer
Rent-A-Center Inc reduced its full-year forecast for
revenue and profit, saying it expected demand to remain soft.
Rent-A-Center Inc shares were down 2 percent in extended
trading, after the company also reported second-quarter sales
and profit in line with the lower-than-expected estimates it
gave last week.
The company said it now expects earnings of $2-$2.15 per
share on revenue growth of 2.5-4 percent for 2014.
It had previously forecast earnings of $2.30-$2.50 per share
on revenue growth of 3-6 percent.
