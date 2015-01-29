BRIEF-Treasure Q1 operating profit slightly up at $11.8 million
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT $11.8 MILLION VERSUS $ $11.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
Jan 29 Renta 4 :
* FY 2014 net profit 13.4 million euros, up 26.7 percent versus last year
* FY 2014 net interest income 6 million euros, down 0.6 percent versus last year
* FY 2014 Basel ratio III about 17 percent
* Says board to propose complementary dividend Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 OPERATING PROFIT $11.8 MILLION VERSUS $ $11.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
FRANKFURT, May 10 Qatar has not asked German financial watchdog Bafin for approval to raise its stake in Deutsche Bank, two financial sources told Reuters on Wednesday.