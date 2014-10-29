BRIEF-Ores FY net loss of 187,644 euros
* FY net loss 187,644 euros ($204,738) Source text: http://bit.ly/2ouYR8T
Oct 29 Renta 4 Banco SA :
* Q3 net profit 3.2 million euros, up 13.8 percent
* Q3 interest income down 18.7 at 1.8 million euros
* Says to pay dividend of 0.063 euros per share
* Sees sustained growth in its business and profit
* Solvency ratio at Sept 30 at 19.3 percent Source text: bit.ly/1tCG4CY Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
