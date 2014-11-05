Nov 5 Rentabiliweb Group SA :

* Q3 revenue 18.2 million euros versus 18.5 million euros last year

* Confirms that the target operating income for H2 2014 will at least be equal to the H1 figure

* Confirms its annual target at Dec. 31 of a run rate for payments received of 1 billion euros and a run rate for payments expected of more than 2 billion euros