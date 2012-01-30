Jan 30 Rent-A-Center Inc reported fourth-quarter results that missed Wall Street expectations as its core rental customers remained reluctant to spend, sending its shares down 5 percent in after-market trading. The furniture and appliance rental company, which competes with Aaron's Inc, also said it expects margins to contract this year. KEY POINTS: Q4 2011 I/B/E/S* Q4 2011 Revenue $737.5 mln $811.1 mln $677.1 mln Net income $49.3 mln -- $31.9 mln GAAP EPS $0.83 -- $0.49 Adjusted EPS $0.85 $0.91 $0.71 Comp. Sales up 2.7 pct -- flat * Sees FY 2012 margins dip 50 basis points * Sees FY 2012 revenue up 7 to 10 percent * Sees FY 2012 GAAP EPS $3.00-$3.20 MARKET REACTION / COMMENTARY: * Shares of Plano, Texas based Rent-A-Center fell to $35.50 in extended trade after closing at $$37.19 on Monday on the Nasdaq. BACKGROUND / LINKS * Rent-A-Center operates about 3,075 company-owned stores across United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico *Average analyst estimate according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.