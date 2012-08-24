LONDON, Aug 24 (IFR) - A draft law allowing Germany to
explicitly guarantee agribusiness agency Rentenbank will allow
the entity to re-establish a diminishing US dollar funding
programme.
SSA syndicate officials expect a number of influential US
dollar investors will now be able to buy the credit after its
maintenance obligation becomes an explicit sovereign guarantee
in early 2013.
The changes put forward, and scheduled to be approved by
parliament in early November, would give the agency zero-risk
weighting under Basel III.
"I can think of at least half a dozen US dollar investors
right now that can't buy Rentenbank but would be able to with an
explicit guarantee," said Kerr Finlayson, director, SSA
syndicate at RBC.
"Some of these investors have the firepower to leave
significant orders on new issues," he said.
Since the outset of the financial crisis in 2007,
Rentenbank's cost-efficient dollar programme has been scaled
back as it became increasingly reliant on domestic and European
investors.
A dollar programme that once accounted for 60% of total bond
issuance, and provided cheap funding because of the basis swap,
has been non-existent so far in 2012.
In recent years, Rentenbank has relied heavily on its euro
issuance programme which has at times proved patchy.
Its latest new issue, a long seven-year from mid-June,
failed to gain any real traction with the issuer printing just
EUR250m at mid-swaps flat via Commerzbank, Credit Suisse and DZ
Bank.
DOLLAR POTENTIAL
Market commentators have speculated that an explicit
guarantee should reduce the spread differential between
Rentenbank and another explicitly-guaranteed German agency, KfW,
which is currently around 10 basis points.
They caution, however, that even with the same guarantee
structure, KfW will remain the better credit with its larger and
more liquid funding programme.
Leopold Olma, head of funding at Rentenbank, agrees that
for euro deals the impact on its spreads is likely to be minimal
because domestic and European investors are the main buyers of
that credit and have become familiar with the maintenance
obligation.
However, Olma explained: "The international investor
community might feel more comfortable with a direct guarantee,
so the potential for this to affect spreads on our US dollar and
other niche currency issuance is much more significant."
Rentenbank's return to a more dollar-focused funding
programme would also depend on the maturities available -
Rentenbank has a seven to eight year maturity horizon to match
its assets.
In the year to date, most dollar issuance has centred on the
three to five year segment where the universe of potential
buyers, especially for central banks, is much larger.
A recent rally in yields, however, has prompted SSA
investors to look to improve returns by going longer rather than
going down the credit spectrum.
As a result, frequent issuers KfW and EIB have both executed
significantly oversubscribed seven-year Eurodollar deals over
the summer months.
This bodes well for Rentenbank which is planning a
seven-year US dollar global benchmark for September and another
later in the year.
Even if investors fail to bite on these deals, Rentenbank
can be content in the knowledge that the lure of an explicit
sovereign guarantee will ensure that next year it will be
fishing in a much larger investor pool.
(Reporting By John Geddie; Editing by Ciara Linnane)