May 24 Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank on Thursday added $100 million in a reopening of its March 2016 floating-rate, s aid IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. The sale took place in the 144a private placement market. Goldman Sachs and Deutsche Bank were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: RENTENBANK AMT $100 MLN COUPON 3-MO LIBOR MATURITY 03/15/2016 +20 BPS TYPE FRN ISS PRICE 100.007 FIRST PAY 06/15/2012 MOODY'S Aaa YIELD N/A SETTLEMENT 06/06/2012 S&P TRIPLE-A SPREAD N/A PAY FREQ QUARTERLY FITCH TRIPLE-A NON-CALLABLE N/A