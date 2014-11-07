(Adds CEO and analyst comments, details)
LONDON Nov 7 British services firm Rentokil
Initial warned investors on Friday that trading would
remain difficult in some of its European markets into 2015,
weighing on profits despite improvements elsewhere.
Rentokil, which provides services ranging from cleaning to
pest control, makes roughly half its profit in Europe, though
that includes countries like Germany where it has seen growth.
The caution on Europe's tougher markets and weaker sales in
the quarter sent its shares almost 4 percent lower on Friday,
despite third quarter profit roughly in line with analyst
expectations.
"I don't think Europe is going to get better anytime soon,"
Chief Executive Andy Ransom told Reuters.
"I think the shape that we are seeing in the third quarter,
that will carry through into the fourth quarter and I suspect
certainly into the first part of next year. I don't think anyone
is brave enough to call a change in economic environment in
Europe at this stage."
Ransom has spearheaded a major restructuring programme to
improve Rentokil's performance, disposing of its facilities
management arm and parcels delivery business. The group sold its
Spanish medical business in the first half of the year.
He said on Friday that Rentokil would continue to make "good
progress" and was also pressing ahead with acquisitions, with 5
deals done in the quarter. Ransom lifted his expected spend to
80 million pounds this year and 50 million pounds next year.
"M&A is absolutely part of the DNA of the organisation.
We've got a very strong pipeline and we are hoping to close a
few more deals in the fourth quarter," he said.
Rentokil said its adjusted third-quarter operating profit
fell 4.1 percent to 62.6 million pounds. Excluding the impact of
the strong pound and other exchange rate fluctuations, operating
profit would have risen 4 percent.
Its revenues fell 3.4 percent at actual exchange rates.
Rentokil, which operates in more than 60 countries, said it
estimated the impact of currency movements would be around 17
million pounds for the full year.
Shares in the company were 3.6 percent lower at 118 pence at
1020 GMT, making it one of the heaviest losers on the FTSE 250
index.
"Rentokil has been hit by currency issues but the underlying
performance, given its European exposure, is where it was
expected to be," said Whitman Howard analyst Stephen Rawlinson.
