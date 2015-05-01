(Adds CEO, analyst comments, share price, detail)
By Li-mei Hoang
LONDON May 1 British support services firm
Rentokil Initial said it was on track to achieve its
full-year expectations after a 2.2 percent rise in revenue in
the first quarter, helped by strong growth in Britain, North
America and Latin America.
The company, which offers services from pest control to the
supply of workwear, said on Friday that revenue from its ongoing
operations rose to 416 million pounds ($638 million) in the
first three months of the year.
"With this encouraging start to the year, we are on track to
achieve our 2015 revenue, profit and cash expectations," said
Chief Executive Andy Ransom.
Ransom told Reuters he had a positive outlook for the
remainder of the year, after seeing a 26 percent rise in its
emerging markets division.
"We've got off to a good start and we are pretty confident
about the balance of the year across the piece," he said.
The company said it had completed six acquisitions in the
first quarter with a combined revenue of 15 million and aimed to
spend around 50 million on acquisitions this year.
"I would still be hopeful that we can do above 50 million
but at the moment I think 50 million is a pretty good number,"
said Ransom.
Shares in the company were up by 1.3 percent at 136 pence by
0725 GMT.
"Rentokil provided a short but positive update on Q1
trading. We believe improving GDP growth in the euro zone may
help Rentokil as the year goes on, which is one of the reasons
we are positive about the outlook," said Bank of America Merrill
Lynch analysts in a note.
The company is expected to report a pretax profit of 194.5
million for the full year, according to a Thomson Reuters poll
of 12 analysts.
Rentokil, which generates around 90 percent of its revenues
abroad, said it estimated the negative impact of currency
movements on the full year to be around 14 million pounds due to
sterling strengthening against the euro but falling against the
dollar.
Ransom also shrugged off concerns about Britain's election
this month and said he was upbeat about outlook for the pest
control industry which is worth 10 billion pounds.
"The rats don't notice the election. We are not paying too
much attention to it either," said Ransom.
($1 = 0.6519 pounds)
(Reporting by Li-mei Hoang; Editing by Paul Sandle and Keith
Weir)