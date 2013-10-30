LONDON Oct 30 Rentokil's largest
shareholder Invesco Perpetual is looking to sell 217 million
pounds ($348.85 million) worth of shares in the British pest
control firm.
Deutsche Bank said on Wednesday it had been hired
by Invesco to help sell 194 million of its 454 million shares,
which would see the fund manager reduce its holding from 25
percent to around 14 percent.
The shares being sold are worth around 217 million pounds
based on the company's closing share price on Wednesday of 112
pence.
Rentokil is one of a number of stocks favoured by Invesco's
outgoing star fund manager Neil Woodford, who announced he was
leaving the firm just a few weeks ago.
Shares in Rentokil, which replaced its chief executive
earlier this month, closed 0.53 percent down on Wednesday.