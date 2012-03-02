* FY adjusted pretax profit 184.4 mln stg
* Q4 adjusted profit before tax down 1.2 pct to 57.8 mln stg
* Resumes dividend, proposes FY 1.33 pence per share
* Sees FY 2012 loss for City link; growth elsewhere in group
* Shares down 5 pct, biggest FTSE 250 faller
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, March 2 British cleaning to pest
control firm Rentokil Initial said problems at its
struggling City Link parcels business would likely result in
another loss for the division in 2012, as it posted a 6 percent
drop in group full-year profit.
Rentokil, which offers services from hiring work uniforms
and tropical plants to catering and security, said 2011 adjusted
pretax profit was 184.4 million pounds ($294.3 million), down 6
percent from 2010 at constant exchange rates, but in line with
consensus according to a Reuters poll.
Despite aims to up productivity at City Link and cut costs,
its drag on group profit has stretched to around four years. For
2011, it posted a bigger than expected operating loss of 31.3
million pounds, including a 6.7 million pound drop in its
Christmas-led fourth quarter in which it had hoped for a profit.
Referring to it as "the problem child", Chief Executive Alan
Brown said: "City Link continues to disappoint. However, we
remain committed to resolving the key revenue and cost control
issues facing this business," before later conceding to
reporters that he expected the division to make another loss for
2012, albeit at lower levels than 2011.
Asked if the group would consider selling City Link, Brown
said: "Like all of our portfolio, it is not for sale, but it
could of course be bought", adding that its new management team,
brought in late last year, deserved time to turn it around.
The FTSE 250 firm's decision to reinstate a dividend of 1.33
pence on the back of growth elsewhere in the group failed to
lift the gloom as shares dropped 5 percent to 76.35 pence at
0940 GMT, making it the index's biggest faller.
"Rentokil Initial may be a mature growth business, but it
does have some divisions with strong market positions generating
attractive sustainable margins. However, continued pressure in
City Link is disappointing and takes some of the shine from the
reinstatement of a dividend," Espirito Santo analyst David
Brockton wrote in a research note.
Elsewhere in the group, strong trading in Germany and the
Benelux region helped raise profit by 4.5 percent at Rentokil's
largest textiles and hygiene business, which serves hotels and
hospitals with products from fresh linen to paper towels, and
has also undergone a recent restructuring.
Profit rose by 3.5 percent at its pest control division and
by 7.1 percent in its Asia Pacific region. Revenue for 2011 grew
1.9 percent to 2.54 billion pounds.
Rentokil, which makes over half of its profit from within
the euro zone, said that its business was "reflecting the
economic situation that everyone can see in Europe" but added
that it was confident the group would deliver underlying growth
throughout 2012.
Rentokil, which last year brought in Royal Mail duo David
Smith and Robert Peto as managing director and finance director
to run City Link, said it would focus on reducing the unit's
costs by 20 million pounds this year, in part by paying
sub-contractors on a volume delivered rather than time spent
working basis.
In total the group is hoping to save 50 million pounds this
year through procurement and slimmer back office operations.
Full-year net debt stood at 919 million pounds, above
Espirito's forecast of 880 million.
Rentokil's decision to reinstate the dividend -- the first
since it was halted in 2008 on recession fears -- comes despite
the firm saying last year that it would not be resumed until
City Link was operating at full speed.