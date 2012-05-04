* Q1 pretax profit 26.3 mln stg, disappoints analysts
* City Link Q1 losses widen, expects H2 improvement
* Shares down 4 pct
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, May 4 British cleaning-to-pest control
firm Rentokil Initial is talking to Libya's new leaders
about resuming a contract to kill rats after a rise in rodents
on the streets of the capital Tripoli.
"I think the rats have certainly thrived in the environment
since we have been away," Rentokil Chief Executive Alan Brown
told reporters.
Rentokil, which posted disappointing first-quarter results
on Friday, cut short its 28 million euro ($36.8 million) pest
control contract and withdrew from Libya last year during the
civil unrest.
The company is now in talks to resume the deal and recover
the money it is owed.
"I think we did a terrific job when we were there and they
(rats) were really unleashed on the population when we withdrew.
It seems the authorities are keen to get us back," Brown said.
The group, which served the Tripoli, Misrata and Benghazi
and took a hit of just under 5 million pounds ($8.1 million)
when it suspended its operations, has already resumed its
commercial pest control business there.
Adjusted pretax profit for the three months to March
disappointed analysts, falling 4 percent at actual exchange
rates to 26.3 million pounds, with losses at its struggling City
Link parcels unit widening to 12.7 million.
At constant exchange rates adjusted pretax profit rose 1.1
percent. Rentokil said it expected the group to make a
year-on-year financial improvement in the second half, assuming
economic conditions did not deteriorate further.
Shares fell 4.8 percent to 82.45 pence by 1043 GMT.
Panmure Gordon analysts retained their sell rating.
OLYMPIC HEADACHE
Rentokil, which offers services from hiring work uniforms
and plants to catering and security, said operating profit rose
10 percent in its largest business, textiles and hygiene, helped
by strong trading in Benelux, France and Germany.
Pest control profit fell 4.4 percent as North America and
the UK failed to offset weak conditions across Southern Europe,
which had also affected its cleaning business, forcing it to
scale back its Spanish operations for fear of not being paid.
Rentokil CEO Brown said despite its continued losses, City
Link had shown signs of improvement under the guidance of a new
management team, and that the business will be "pretty close to
break even" for the second half of the year in total. The unit
has dragged on group profit for over four years.
Brown added that Britain's 2012 Olympic Games is likely to
cause it further headaches and "significant additional costs"
for up to eight weeks as its parcel vans battle with restricted
access to London's streets and more traffic.
The group said that the market for bolt-on acquisitions was
good and that it was likely to add to it facilities management
and pest control businesses by the half year.
In March, Rentokil posted a 6 percent drop in profit for
2011, in line with market forecasts and also reinstated its
dividend for the first time since 2008.