Sept 29 Data analytics provider ComScore Inc
said it would buy viewership rating company Rentrak
Corp in an all-stock deal with an implied value of
about $771 million to create a comprehensive measurement system
for media and ad industries.
The deal could challenge Nielsen NV, the dominant
player in television ratings, which are considered the currency
used to determine ad rates for commercials.
"This merger also recognizes the critical importance of
combining digital and TV assets for next generation media
measurement," ComScore's CEO Serge Matta said.
ComScore, one of the biggest players in Web tracking, has
shifted increasingly into advertising measurement and is
especially strong in so-called display, or banner ad analytics.
Rentrak will merge into a wholly owned subsidiary of
ComScore, and each share of Rentrak will be converted into the
right to receive 1.15 shares of ComScore.
The offer implies a premium of 9.9 percent to Rentrak's
Tuesday close of $43.39.
Rentrak's shares rose 13 percent in extended trading, while
ComScore's shares rose 8 percent.
After the deal closes, ComScore shareholders will own about
66.5 percent of the combined company, with Rentrak shareholders
holding the rest.
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC advised ComScore and Goldman
Sachs & Co advised Rentrak.
The deal is expected to close by early 2016.
ComScore said it expects the deal to slightly hurt its
adjusted earnings per share in 2016 and add to earnings in 2017.
(Reporting by Anya George Tharakan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Maju Samuel and Don Sebastian)