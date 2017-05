June 18 Republic First Bancorp Inc, the parent of Republic Bank, said it named Lisa Bosley store manager of its Marlton, New Jersey location.

Bosley, who has over 20 years' banking experience, will be responsible for creating new business opportunities and increasing brand awareness for the regional bank.

Prior to joining Republic First, Bosley was store manager at Commerce Bank. (Reporting by Rosmi Shaji in Bengaluru)