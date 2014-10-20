Nifty ends above 9,300 for first time
The NSE Nifty ended above the 9,300 level for the first time on Tuesday, helped by a string of strong quarterly results including from Reliance Industries Ltd and positive global cues.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Repco Home Finance (RHFL.NS) gain 5.1 percent.
RBI allowed FIIs to buy up to 49 percent in the company as foreign investments have fallen below the limit.
(Reporting by Indulal PM)
The NSE Nifty ended above the 9,300 level for the first time on Tuesday, helped by a string of strong quarterly results including from Reliance Industries Ltd and positive global cues.
MUMBAI India's IRB InvIT Fund is seeking to raise as much as 46.5 billion rupees ($723.6 million) in an initial public offering next week, kicking off the first-ever listing of an infrastructure investment trust in the country.