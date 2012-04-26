* Says FDA cancels panel meeting
* Shares fall 45 pct
April 26 Repligen Corp said it expects
U.S. health regulators to reject its imaging agent to detect
structural abnormalities in the pancreas, sending its shares
down as much as 45 percent.
Repligen said the U.S. Food and Drug Administration notified
the company about its decision to cancel an advisory committee
meeting scheduled for May 31 to review the imaging agent.
The company, which submitted its marketing application for
the agent SecreFlo in December, said it expects the health
regulator to reject its marketing application by June 21 and
request for additional clinical trial data.
The company is developing SecreFlo, a synthetic human
hormone, for use in combination with magnetic resonance imaging
(MRI) to improve the detection of inflammation in the pancreas.
Repligen also supplies major life science companies
including GE Healthcare, EMD Millipore, and Life Technologies
with biologic products for use in manufacturing drugs.
Repligen's stock was down 41 percent at $4.23 on Thursday,
making it the top percentage loser on the Nasdaq.